Can Rs 50,000 Salary Buy This CNG SUV? Maruti Suzuki Fronx EMI Explained
Fronx CNG: Once a dream limited to the upper class, owning a car is now within everyone's reach. With banks offering loans and easy EMIs, the number of people buying new cars is growing.
Best CNG Car
With rising fuel prices, many are opting for CNG cars. The Maruti Fronx is a great choice. Its Sigma CNG variant costs about ₹8.81 lakh on-road in New Delhi, but prices vary by state.
If you pay a down payment of ₹2 lakh
With a ₹2 lakh down payment and a 9.8% interest rate, your loan EMIs would be: 4-year loan: ~₹17,228/month. 3-year loan: ~₹21,937/month. 2-year loan: ~₹31,400/month.
Is it possible with a ₹50,000 salary?
Banks typically allow EMIs up to 40% of your salary. On a ₹50k salary, a ₹20k EMI is manageable. This makes the 4-year plan comfortable, and the 3-year plan is doable with planning.
Engine & Power Details
Fronx offers 1.2L Petrol, 1.2L CNG, and 1.0L Turbo engines with 5-speed manual or 6-speed auto gearboxes. It's BS6 Phase 2 compliant, and Smart Hybrid tech boosts fuel economy.
What's the mileage?
Fronx boasts great mileage: 1.2L Petrol MT - 21.79 kmpl, AMT - 22.89 kmpl; 1.2L CNG - 28.51 km/kg. The CNG model's ~1200 km range on a full tank is a huge plus for commuters.
The right choice for a middle-class family?
Even someone earning ₹50k can buy this car with good financial planning. Low down payment, suitable EMI, great mileage, and low fuel costs make the Fronx CNG a budget-friendly SUV.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.