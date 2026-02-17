Budget Car Alert: Renault Kwid Facelift at Rs 4.30 Lakh to Rival Maruti Alto
Low Budget Car: The Renault Kwid, starting at around Rs. 4.30 lakh, is set to launch soon as a new facelift model. This new version is expected to come with several updates to compete directly with the Maruti Alto.
New Renault Kwid at Rs. 4.30 Lakh
The Renault Kwid holds a key spot on the list of affordable hatchback cars in India. Currently starting at around Rs. 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom), reports suggest it will soon launch in a new 'facelift' version. Car enthusiasts felt a new look was needed as it has been sold without changes for years.
Renault Kwid
The new Kwid model, recently spotted during a road test, hints at many changes. Since the front and rear lights were covered, major changes to the lighting system are expected. It might get slim LED headlamps and a refreshed grille, similar to Renault's new Kiger SUV.
Renault Kwid Features
Some interior updates are also expected. These include changes to the seat fabric and color scheme, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. Basic features like rear parking sensors and power windows will likely continue.
CNG Variant
There will be no change in the engine. The old 1.0-liter petrol engine with 68 bhp will continue. 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options will also be available. A CNG variant is also a possibility.
New Kwid to Compete with Maruti Alto
Reports suggest this new Kwid could launch by 2027. We'll have to see if this model, competing with the Maruti Alto, will regain focus in the budget car segment. It's expected to give tough competition to Tata Motors.
