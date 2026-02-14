Auto Raja Is Back! Bajaj WEGO P9018 Offers 296 Km Range at Just ₹4.4 Lakh
Bajaj Auto has launched its new Bajaj RE E-Tec 9.0 electric auto, a major milestone in the EV market. Let's learn about this vehicle, built for long-distance travel and commercial needs.
Bajaj WEGO P9018: An Electric Vehicle Revolution
Bajaj, a leader in three-wheelers, now enters the EV space with the P9018, built for high mileage. It has a large 17.7 kWh battery, offering a 296 km certified range.
2. Design and Utility
The Bajaj WEGO P9018 is designed for both passenger and cargo transport. It has a strong metal body to carry heavy loads and handle rough roads. It includes modern features.
3. Price and Market Competition
The ex-showroom price of this advanced electric vehicle has been set at ₹4.4 lakh.
Environmental and Economic Benefits
This EV is a boon for drivers hit by rising petrol/CNG prices. It has low maintenance and running costs. Being a zero-emission vehicle, it helps reduce city pollution.
