Toyota to Launch 15 New Models in India: Next-Gen Fortuner and 7-Seater Hyryder
Toyota plans to launch 15 new models in India by 2030, including a next-gen Fortuner with ADAS and a 7-seater Hyryder. Upcoming SUVs will feature hybrid engines, AWD options, and premium design upgrades.
Image Credit : Toyota Innova crysta
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning big for India. They're set to launch 15 new models by 2030! The company is also investing heavily to boost production in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The upcoming cars will include all-new models, next-gen updates, facelifts, and even some rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicles.
Image Credit : Getty
So many new models
In the next few years, the Japanese carmaker will launch the Urban Cruiser Abella electric SUV, a 7-seater Hyryder, the next-gen Hilux pickup, the Fortuner SUV, and the Land Cruiser FJ. After the new Fronx facelift and new Baleno launch, we can also expect an updated Toyota Taisor and a new-gen Glanza.
Image Credit : Getty
7-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder and next-gen Toyota Fortuner
When it comes to premium three-row vehicles, Toyota's product line will soon include a 7-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the much-awaited next-generation Toyota Fortuner.
Image Credit : Getty
7 seater Toyota Hyryder
Toyota hasn't announced the launch dates for these two SUVs yet. However, the 7-seater Hyryder is currently in its early testing phase. We expect it to hit the roads by late 2026 or sometime in 2027.
Image Credit : Toyota
All-wheel drive
Recently leaked pictures suggest that the 7-seater Toyota Hyryder might come with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option. Compared to the 5-seater model, this one will be longer and have more cabin space to fit that extra row of seats.
Image Credit : our own
Similar to the five-seater Hyryder
We expect most of the design elements and features to stay the same as the 5-seater Hyryder. The three-row version will likely share the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and strong-hybrid engines with its smaller sibling.
Image Credit : NDTV
New-generation Toyota Fortuner
The next-generation Toyota Fortuner will get major design changes, a new platform, and significant feature upgrades. The SUV will adopt the brand's new design language, taking inspiration from the next-gen Hilux.
Image Credit : TOYOTA
Toyota Safety Sense in Fortuner
Feature-wise, the new Fortuner is expected to get the Toyota Safety Sense 3 ADAS suite, a panoramic view monitor, a multi-terrain monitor, and many other cool features. On the mechanical side, the SUV will likely remain unchanged, offering the same 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine options.
