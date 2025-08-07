TVS Plans Sub-Rs 1 Lakh Electric Scooter to Compete with Chetak and OLA S1X
TVS Motor is launching a new budget-friendly electric scooter. This model is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh and will compete with the OLA S1X and Bajaj Chetak.
Image Credit : TVS
New TVS Electric Scooter
TVS Motor, leading the Indian electric two-wheeler market, is set to launch a new e-scooter. Building on the iQube's success, a budget-friendly model is in development, possibly named TVS Orbiter or TVS Indus. Trademarks for 'EV-One' and 'O' have reportedly been filed.
Image Credit : TVS website
TVS Electric Vehicle
It will likely feature a Bosch hub-mounted electric motor, less powerful than the iQube's, and a battery under 2.2 kWh. Expect a simple LCD console and basic connectivity features.
Image Credit : Google
OLA Competitor Scooter
Currently, the TVS iQube is available in 6 variants, priced from ₹1.08 lakh for the 2.2 kWh basic model to ₹1.60 lakh for the 5.1kWh ST model (ex-showroom). The new TVS Orbiter will likely target a competitive price point within this range.
Image Credit : our own
Electric Vehicle Under Rs 1 Lakh
TVS is poised to challenge popular electric brands like OLA, Bajaj, and Hero Vida. This new model could be a great option for those seeking a quality electric scooter at an affordable price.
