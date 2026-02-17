Discover the top 5 affordable adventure motorcycles in India. The popularity of adventure tourers is growing, offering great performance on both highways and off-road trails.

Adventure tourer motorcycles are slowly gaining popularity in India. The specialty of these bikes is their ability to travel long distances easily on highways and rough roads. That is, you get both comfort and adventure in one bike. Due to this increasing demand, two-wheeler companies are now launching adventure bikes at affordable prices. Some new companies are also preparing to enter this segment. Let's find out about such bikes currently available in the market.

Hero Xpulse 210

The Hero Xpulse 210 is one of the most affordable adventure motorcycles in India. It is powered by a 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24 horsepower and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It includes a slipper clutch, telescopic forks, monoshock suspension, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, LED lighting, and smartphone connectivity. Its ex-showroom price is ₹1.62 lakh.

KTM Adventure 250

The KTM Adventure 250 is at the premium end of the budget adventure bike segment. Its ex-showroom price is ₹2.40 lakh. It is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 31 horsepower and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike's features include a quickshifter, a TFT display with connectivity, off-road ABS, and ride-by-wire technology.

TVS Apache RTX 300

The Apache RTX 300 is a great option in this segment. Its 299cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 35 horsepower and 28.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Features include traction control, multiple riding modes, switchable ABS, and automatic headlights. The ex-showroom price starts from ₹1.99 lakh.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is built on a steel twin-spar frame and features a Showa suspension system, which includes 43mm upside-down forks and a link-type monoshock. Both provide 200mm of travel. Braking is handled by 320mm front and 270mm rear rotors. Its 452cc liquid-cooled engine produces 39 horsepower and 40 Nm of torque. The ex-showroom price starts from ₹3.06 lakh.

Suzuki V-Strom SX

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 26 horsepower and 22.2 Nm of torque. It includes a 6-speed gearbox. Features include tubeless tires, telescopic front suspension, monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki Ride Connect, and 205mm of ground clearance. The ex-showroom price of the Suzuki V-Strom SX starts from ₹1.98 lakh.