Ola Electric S1 Gen 3 Scooter Deliveries Begin: Check amazing features, price, range and more

Ola Electric has started delivering the S1 Gen 3 scooters in India. These scooters are available with various battery options and speed ranges, catering to the diverse needs of customers.

Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Ola (Ola), a leading name in the electric two-wheeler segment, has started delivering its latest S1 Gen 3 scooters in India. Launched at a starting price of ₹79,999, this base model features a 2kWh battery. Meanwhile, the top-end variant with a 5.3kWh battery, featuring a 4680 Bharat Cell, is priced at ₹1,69,999. The company has introduced four variants of the S1 X Gen 3.

It offers 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery options. Interested customers can purchase the scooter at Ola's authorized dealerships across the country. The S1 Pro+ model is available with 5.3kWh and 4kWh battery packs. It is powered by a 13kW motor, delivering impressive performance, reaching speeds of 141 kmph and 128 kmph, respectively. The scooter accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 and 2.3 seconds.


Depending on the variant, the 5.3kWh version offers a 320 km IDC-certified range, while the 4kWh variant offers 242 km. It also features four riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by an 11kW mid-drive motor, the S1 Pro is offered with 4kWh and 3kWh battery options. It can reach speeds of 125 kmph and 117 kmph.

With IDC ranges of 242 km and 176 km. This model is designed for riders who prefer a balance between performance and efficiency. The S1 X+ is equipped with a 4kWh battery and an 11kW motor, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 125 kmph. It accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds and offers a range of 242 km.

On the other hand, the standard S1 X variant is paired with a 7kW motor with 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery options. Depending on the configuration, it can reach speeds of 123 kmph, 115 kmph, and 101 kmph, respectively. Ola's latest lineup of electric scooters offers various performance and range options, catering to diverse customer needs. 

