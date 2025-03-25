user
New Zealand hit by 6.6-magnitude tremor; Emergency minister issues coastal warning

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck off the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Wellington: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit New Zealand on the early hours of Tuesday (Mar 25) according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Sharing the details of the earthquake in a post on X, the NCS noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres off the West Coast of South Island of New Zealand.

"EQ of M: 6.5, On: 25/03/2025 07:13:11 IST, Lat: 46.78 S, Long: 166.28 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off W. Coast of South Island New Zealand", it wrote on X.

New Zealand's Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, Mark Mitchell shared updates and follow-ups. In a post on X, he said that potential danger exists near the shoreline and requested people to stay away from the beach and water bodies. Mitchell noted that an emergency mobile alert was thus issued for the bottom of the island and highlighted that strong and unusual currents may be experienced.

"An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued for the bottom of the South Island. Evacuations are NOT required but there is potential danger near the shoreline. We are asking people to stay away from the beach and water. Strong and unusual currents may be experienced."

NEMA issues national advisory for tsunami activity

The National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand (NEMA) issued a national advisory for tsunami activity. It said that coastal areas of New Zealand could expect to see unpredictable surges at the shore following the earthquake. It noted that areas under threat are the West Coast of the South Island from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point.

Highlighting that danger persists for swimmers, surfers, fishers, or anyone near the sea, NEMA asked people to move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

It further elaborated, "People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials."

NEMA noted that as of now there is not a need to evacuate areas, however, "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled."

The information, which was provided by NEMA was issued following an assessment of information available.

It gave a call for people to listen to the radio or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz . 

