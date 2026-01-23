New Ampere Magnus G Max Scooter: Affordable EV with Long-Lasting Battery
The Ampere Magnus G Max is a new family-friendly electric scooter priced at ₹94,999. It offers a 142 km range, large storage, and a durable LFP battery, making it ideal for daily use and long rides.
Ampere Magnus G Max in India
Ampere has launched its new family electric scooter, the Magnus G Max, in India. The ex-showroom price is ₹94,999.
Features
This model is said to be designed for daily needs, good range, ample storage, and a long-lasting battery, all for under one lakh rupees.
Battery
The scooter is powered by a 3kWh LFP battery. Compared to regular lithium-ion batteries, LFP batteries are considered more thermally stable, helping with long-term use.
Five-year / 75,000 km battery warranty
The five-year/75,000 km battery warranty is a relief for families buying an EV for the first time. In terms of range, the Eco mode is said to have a range of over 100 km.
Range
The company has stated the certified range is 142 km. Since it takes 4.5 hours to charge from 20% to 80%, you can charge it overnight and be ready for the next day's ride.
Storage
For storage, there's 33 liters of under-seat boot space. Considered large in this segment, you can easily carry a helmet, groceries, etc.
Riding Modes
The scooter is powered by a hub motor with 1.5kW nominal and 2.4kW peak power. This EV has Eco, City, and Reverse modes. The top speed is 65 km/h.
Colors and more
It has 165mm ground clearance, telescopic front suspension, dual rear shocks, a 3.5-inch LCD, and LED lights. It's available in 3 dual-tone colors.
