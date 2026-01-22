Hero HF Deluxe: 100cc Bike with High Mileage at ₹70,000 for Daily Commuters
Hero HF Deluxe is a budget-friendly 100cc bike offering up to 70 kmpl mileage, low maintenance and reliable performance. Priced from ₹71,600, it is ideal for daily commuters and delivery riders seeking affordability and fuel efficiency.
Indian two-wheeler market
India is the world's largest two-wheeler market. The Indian market offers everything from affordable daily commute bikes to liter-class motorcycles. Currently, the cheapest 100cc bikes are the best-sellers.
High Demand
The demand for delivery services has increased in the country. So, many are interested in bikes that offer good mileage. Let's learn about one such bike now.
Hero HF Deluxe
The Hero HF Deluxe is a reliable bike in the Indian market. It's a favorite for delivery boys and office commuters due to its good mileage and low maintenance. Its design is simple.
Engine Power, Mileage Details
The Hero HF Deluxe is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled engine that produces 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. The company claims a mileage of about 70 km per liter of petrol.
Highlights and Technical Details
This bike features i3S technology. The engine automatically turns off in traffic and starts when the clutch is pressed, saving petrol. It also has a side-stand sensor and a digital display.
Excellent Riding Experience
The bike's long seat allows two people to travel comfortably. It weighs between 110 to 112 kg, making it easy for even beginners to ride. The suspension provides a great ride on hills and potholes.
On-Road Price Details
Its starting price ranges from ₹71,600 to ₹85,800 for the top variant. It's a perfect choice for those looking for a high-mileage bike on a budget. On-road prices vary by city.
