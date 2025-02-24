Maruti Vitara EV coming soon? Check its interior, exterior, range and more

Here are more details about Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the E-Vitara. With a range of up to 500 km and excellent features, this vehicle will be launched in 2025.

500km Range, 7 Airbags! Travel Safely with Family - Maruti E Vitara

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara is the first electric vehicle from India's largest car manufacturer. It was first launched in Italy in Nov 2024. The vehicle was introduced in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo. While Maruti Suzuki has stated a few things about it, its range and technology have now been revealed.

Maruti Vitara Mileage

The new teaser shows the interior of the E-Vitara. Along with that, its range is also mentioned. It is said that the E-Vitara can travel up to 500 km on a single charge. This electric SUV will have two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 61 kWh battery produces 172 bhp of power and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The company claims that this battery will last up to 500 km. The 49 kWh battery produces 142 bhp of power and 189 Nm of torque. It is only available in the 2WD variant. Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitarara: Exterior The Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara is the production version of the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept shown at the 2023 Auto Expo. It gets three-piece Y-shaped LED headlights with DRLs on the front. Similarly, it gets a blacked-out bumper with fog lights and silver skid plates. On the side, there will be 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, as well as body cladding and rear door handles on the C-pillar. At the rear, connected LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof spoiler add to its appearance. Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

Maruti Vitara EV

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitarara: Interior The Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara gets a dual-tone interior. The dashboard and air vents are rectangular in shape. The main attraction is the dual integrated screens used with the infotainment system and digital driver display. It also has a two-spoke steering wheel. It also gets features like wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and connected car technology.

Car Suitable for Long Journeys

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitarara: Safety features It also has features like Level-2 ADAS for added safety. Other safety features include seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, and Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold function. Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 must-see electric SUVs that could be your perfect match

Best Electric Car

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitarara: Expected price The price of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara has not been released. However, the top-end 61 kWh battery pack option will cost around ₹17 lakh to ₹26 lakh. The company has said that it will be launched in March or April 2025 and will be sold through Nexa showrooms. When launched, it will compete with Mahindra BE6, MGZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric. If you want an electric SUV with a 500 km range, good features, safety, and a stylish look, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara will be a good choice.

