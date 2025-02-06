Mahindra Thar to Jimny: Check out 4 affordable 4x4 SUVs in India

Explore four budget-friendly 4x4 SUVs that conquer both city streets and challenging terrains. This list includes a global icon and three Indian models, offering a blend of power, features, and affordability.

The SUV mania has swept the globe, and the Indian car industry is no exception. SUVs already hold more than half of the market and are still expanding, therefore there is a growing need for four-wheel drive cars that can withstand the rigors of both city driving and tough off-roading. Four reasonably priced 4x4 SUVs that won't break the bank are on our list. This comprises one internationally recognized legend and three indigenous Indian models.

1. Mahindra Thar The second-generation Thar, which was introduced in August 2020, improves upon Mahindra's legendary off-road vehicle while keeping its recognizable three-door design. The SUV boasts improved safety features, a redesigned interior with modern technology, and updated looks. The Thar's tough 4x4 capabilities, which are confirmed by a 4-star Global NCAP safety certification for adult and child occupant protection, give it a unique identity despite its boxy design homage to the Jeep Wrangler. The 4x4 Thar, which comes in AX and LX trims, costs Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Two engines are available to buyers: a 2.2-liter diesel with 130 horsepower and 300 Nm or a 2-liter turbo-petrol with 150 horsepower and 300 Nm. A 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox is mated to both.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx Sales of the Thar significantly increased when Mahindra finally released the eagerly awaited 5-door model. The new Thar, which debuted in August 2024, gets a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety certification. It is full of contemporary elements in addition to the usefulness of extra room and a five-door configuration that is suitable for families. These include of a 9.2-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and more. A Level 2 ADAS suite, six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, hill hold and descent control, a rearview camera, and other safety features are all standard on the Thar. The Thar Roxx 4x4 is powered solely by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 150 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, in contrast to the three-door Thar. It has a 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission. Ex-showroom, the Thar Roxx 4x4 costs between Rs 19.09 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Those who own the Suzuki Jimny vouch for its potential, even if others, including Maruti Suzuki, did not think it would blow the sales charts away. The Jimny is one of the world's most competent off-road vehicles, despite its small size and surprising power. Six airbags, an Arkamys sound system, a reverse camera, cruise control, LED headlights with washers, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, and a 9-inch touchscreen system are all included. In contrast to the other SUVs on our list, the Jimny only comes with a gasoline engine; a diesel version is not provided. Its 1.5-liter normally aspirated engine generates 134.2 Nm of torque and 103 horsepower. A 4-speed automatic torque converter transmission or a 5-speed manual transmission is mated to the engine. Ex-showroom prices for the Jimny range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

4. Force Gurkha Built to survive in the harshest environments, the Force Gurkha is a genuine off-road beast. Even while it might not have all the luxury of other cars, its off-road skills are unmatched. The Gurkha comes with a segment-first air intake snorkel, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen, cornering lights, and a tough metal body. It comes in two versions: the 3-door and the 5-door. With its "shift-on-the-fly" technology, which enables drivers to convert between 4H, 4L, or 2H with ease, it is the first in its class. Built for extreme off-roading, the Gurkha has an outstanding 233 mm of ground clearance, 35 degrees of gradeability, 27 degrees of departure angle, 28 degrees of ramp-over angle, and 700 mm of water wading depth. A 2.6-liter diesel engine with 138 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque powers both models, and it is only mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Ex-showroom, the 3-door model costs Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door model costs Rs 18 lakh.

