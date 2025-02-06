Honda’s latest car offers: HUGE savings on Amaze, City and Elevate!

Honda, a leading car company in India, has announced attractive discounts on three of its popular cars. Find out the details.

Huge discounts on Honda cars!

Japanese automaker Honda is trying to boost its sales. It is currently offering significant discounts on three of its popular cars. Honda is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.07 lakh on the Amaze. The City and Elevate are also offering attractive offers. These discounts apply to models manufactured in 2024 and 2025. These include exchange offers, cash discounts, and corporate offers.

Honda Amaze: Benefits up to Rs 1.07 lakh. Honda is offering a discount offer for the second generation Honda Amaze MY2024 and MY2025 models. The second generation Honda Amaze is available in 11 variants. Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 57,200 on the E and S variants.

Honda Elevate: Benefits up to Rs 86,100. The Honda Elevate ZX MT, MY 2024 model is getting benefits of up to Rs 86,100. At the same time, the Elevate ZX MT MY 2025 model has a discount offer of Rs 66,100.

Honda is offering the same discount benefits for the 2024 and 2025 CVT models as well. However, the ZX CVT has the same discount as its manual variant, but gets an additional benefit of Rs 81,100 including extended warranty and buyback.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition MT MY 2024 model gets a discount of Rs 65,000 and the MY 2025 model gets a discount of Rs 45,000. Honda City: Benefits up to Rs 90,000. Honda is offering a discount of Rs 68,000 on the City MY 2024 and MY 2025 models.

