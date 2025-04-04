Looking for a 7-seater? Here's why Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal family car

Read Full Gallery

Explore the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a popular 7-seater car in India known for its affordability, mileage, and spaciousness. This article details its design, features, technical specifications, and safety aspects, highlighting why it's a great family vehicle.

Maruti Ertiga 7-Seater Price: For Indian customers, especially families who love long journeys, the demand for 7-seater cars has been increasing rapidly. In such a situation, there are many options in the market, but the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has proven to be an excellent choice due to its affordable price and excellent mileage. In this article, we will provide you with information about some of the key 7-seater diesel cars available in 2025, including a comparison of the Ertiga's features with other options.



Best Family Car

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: A Great Family Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was introduced in the Indian market in 2012, and since then, the car has come with several updates. Its stylish appearance, comfortable interiors, and attractive pricing have helped it gain the trust of millions of customers. Design and Interiors

The Ertiga's design is attractive and modern. It includes a sporty grille, LED headlights, and stylish side fenders, giving it a premium look. The comfortable seats and spacious legroom in the interior provide an excellent passenger experience. Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Best 7 Seater Car

Space and Comfort The most important feature of the Ertiga is its enormous space. It comfortably seats 7 people, making it ideal for families. The third-row seats are also comfortable, providing extra comfort on long journeys. Engine and Performance The Ertiga comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 102 bhp of power. This engine is available in manual and automatic transmission options. Its performance is suitable for traveling in the city and on the highway.



7 Seater Car at Budget Price

Mileage The Ertiga's mileage is 22 km per liter, which makes it fuel-efficient compared to other cars in its segment. This feature makes it an excellent choice for families, especially when traveling long distances. Also Read | Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider Safety Features The Ertiga has many safety features, namely: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Dual Airbags Reverse Parking Sensors These safety features provide greater safety for passengers during suspension, which is important for families.

Car with High Mileage

Technical Features The Ertiga comes with modern technical features that make the travel experience even better. For example: Touchscreen Infotainment System Smart Reverse Parking Camera Bluetooth Connectivity USB Charging Ports All of these features further enhance the user experience and attract tech-savvy customers. Ertiga's Price

The price of Maruti Ertiga in India starts from ₹8.84 lakh.

Latest Videos