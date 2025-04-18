Buying a Maruti Ertiga? Check out the price, loan options and monthly EMIs
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 7-seater MPV with a starting price of ₹8.84 lakh, going up to ₹13.13 lakh. Available in petrol and CNG variants, this article provides information on loan options and EMI plans.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Fuel Options and Variants:
The Ertiga is available with both petrol and CNG engine options. Buyers can choose from seven petrol variants and two CNG variants, offering flexibility based on driving needs and fuel preference. Among these, the Zxi (O) petrol variant is the most popular due to its blend of features and affordability.
The on-road price of this model is approximately ₹12.64 lakh, making it an excellent choice for middle-class families seeking a stylish, spacious, and fuel-efficient car.
Down Payment and Loan Amount:
If you plan to purchase the Ertiga on loan, most banks are willing to finance up to 90% based on your credit profile. For the Zxi (O) variant, you can avail a loan of up to ₹11.38 lakh, requiring a down payment of approximately ₹1.26 lakh. With a clean credit score and stable income, securing a car loan for this model should be relatively hassle-free.
EMI Plans:
Your EMI depends on the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. Considering a 9% interest rate, here are the estimated monthly EMIs: 4 years: ₹28,300; 5 years: ₹23,600; 6 years: ₹20,500; 7 years: ₹18,300. These figures are approximate and may vary based on your bank's policy and additional charges.
Before Applying for a Car Loan:
Before finalizing your car loan, it's crucial to review all documents, terms, and conditions. EMI amounts and loan eligibility may vary slightly between banks. Always compare offers and choose the one with the lowest interest rate and best customer service.