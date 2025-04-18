Fuel Options and Variants:

The Ertiga is available with both petrol and CNG engine options. Buyers can choose from seven petrol variants and two CNG variants, offering flexibility based on driving needs and fuel preference. Among these, the Zxi (O) petrol variant is the most popular due to its blend of features and affordability.

The on-road price of this model is approximately ₹12.64 lakh, making it an excellent choice for middle-class families seeking a stylish, spacious, and fuel-efficient car.