Maruti Suzuki to launch first electric SUV, e-Vitara, with 500 km range
Maruti Suzuki is launching its first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in India. Expected to be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh, the car will offer a range of up to 500 km.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
When will Maruti's first EV, e-Vitara, be launched in India?: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in India. With an expected arrival date of June 18, 2025. The e-Vitara's price is expected to range from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).
This places it in competition with other premium electric SUVs. It is expected to be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-end variant is expected to offer a claimed range of up to 500 km, making it a solid choice for long-distance travel.
Battery, Performance, and Driving Options:
The e-Vitara will come with two battery configurations: 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh. Power output will vary depending on the variant. The top-end Alpha model is expected to produce 172 bhp and 192.5 Nm of torque. Initially, this SUV will be available with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup. However, Maruti plans to introduce an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option later, featuring the company's ALLGRIP-e system for improved traction and off-road performance.
Modern Styling and Tech-Loaded Interior:
In terms of design, the e-Vitara offers a rugged, SUV-like appearance with LED triangular-shaped headlights, a floating roof design. The cabin is expected to offer a panoramic sunroof, a rotary drive selector, multiple drive modes, and vertically aligned AC vents. The center console will feature a large infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Level 2 ADAS technology for added safety and driver assistance.
Safety and Advanced Features:
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is packed with robust safety features, including 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. It also includes advanced connectivity features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X), along with remote vehicle operations and location tracking through connected car technology.
Booking Details:
The e-Vitara will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships across India. While the official launch is slated for mid-2025, select dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings. This SUV marks Maruti's serious entry into the EV segment and aims to balance affordability with innovation. 23 km mileage 8 seater cars.. You can travel with more than 7 people!