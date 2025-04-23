When will Maruti's first EV, e-Vitara, be launched in India?: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in India. With an expected arrival date of June 18, 2025. The e-Vitara's price is expected to range from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

This places it in competition with other premium electric SUVs. It is expected to be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-end variant is expected to offer a claimed range of up to 500 km, making it a solid choice for long-distance travel.