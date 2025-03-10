Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India

Read Full Article

This article highlights the top 7 SUVs in India that offer panoramic sunroofs, enhancing the cabin's spaciousness and luxury. Models like Kia Syros, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Mahindra XUV700 are featured, detailing their engine options and sunroof availability.

Sunroofs rank quite highly on the list of desirable features for Indian car buyers, so automakers have unsurprisingly made them commonplace in many of their present-day offerings. Even while many reasonably priced automobiles have single-pane sunroofs, many consumers are choosing vehicles with bigger panoramic sunroofs that go above the second row. This makes the cabin feel more roomy, bright, and luxurious by allowing more light to enter.Here are top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs.



Kia Syros

1. Kia Syros Starting with the HTK+ model, Kia's recently released Syros small SUV is equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The Syros is one of the few sub-4m SUVs with a panoramic sunroof, which is not surprising given that spaciousness is one of its primary design principles. Both a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine with 116 horsepower and 250 Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with 120 horsepower and 172 Nm are available for the Syros. Standard gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch for the gasoline engine, and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel engine.

2. Tata Curvv Beginning with the Pure+ S model, the Tata Curvv coupe SUV is equipped with a panoramic sunroof. This particular model has a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 horsepower and 170 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. More powerful 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engines with 125 horsepower and 225 Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor with 115 horsepower and 260 Nm are available in higher Curvv models. Either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission can be paired with these engine choices.

3. Tata Nexon Beginning with the top-spec Fearless+ PS models of the small SUV, the most economical of which is the CNG manual trim, Tata outfits the Nexon with a panoramic sunroof. In addition to its two petrol and one diesel engine options, the Nexon is unique among CNG SUVs in that it is the only one with a panoramic sunroof.





4. Hyundai Creta The Hyundai Creta lineup was recently redesigned with the inclusion of two new models, much like the Seltos. Now, the most reasonably priced Creta model with a panoramic sunroof is the EX(O) grade. Both a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 horsepower and 144 Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine with 116 horsepower and 250 Nm are available for this version. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with 160 horsepower and 253 Nm is available in higher Creta models.

5. Kia Seltos The Seltos was recently updated by Kia for 2025, and the lineup now includes many new models. The base model for a panoramic sunroof is now the new mid-spec Seltos HTK(O) trim. Its 1.5-liter gasoline engine generates 115 horsepower and 144 Nm, while its 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine produces 116 horsepower and 250 Nm. Customers may choose a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with 160 horsepower if they choose the Seltos GT-line models and up. A 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, CVT, 6-speed torque converter, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are among the available transmission options.

6. Mahindra XUV 700 The least expensive model in the lineup to have a panoramic sunroof is the Mahindra XUV700's AX5 Select trim. Easily the most powerful SUV on this list, the XUV700 boasts a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with 200 horsepower and 380 Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine with 185 horsepower and 420 Nm. Either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter transmission may be fitted to both engines; the latter increases the torque output of the diesel unit to 450 Nm.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO Only the Mahindra XUV 3XO's range-topping AX7 models come with the panoramic sunroof. Mahindra provides a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 131 horsepower and 230 Nm for these models. It may be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter auto. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine with 117 horsepower and 300 Nm is available with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT transmission.

