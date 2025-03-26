Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED

Sports
Haaland's new contract does not include a release clause.
De Bruyne expected to leave Man City this summer as his contract expires.
Casemiro struggling at United but determined to stay till 2026.
Salah yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool; future uncertain.
Marcus Rashford regaining form at Aston Villa after a poor United spell.
Raheem Sterling's loan move to Arsenal has been underwhelming.
The Spaniard is highest-paid manager in Premier League.
Although Liverpool seem set to clinch the title, can Gunners ruin the Reds party?
There's no place for Liverpool's new boss Arne Slot or Manchester United's Ruben Amorim.
Football transfer rumours: Isak to Grealish, potential summer moves
Virat Kohli: IPL career earnings and salary of RCB star batter
What makes Ethan Nwaneri special? Secrets and hidden traits REVEALED
IPL 2025: Does PBKS' Shreyas Iyer regret missing century against GT?