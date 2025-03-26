Sports

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED

Image credits: Getty

1. Erling Haaland (Man City) – £2,151,000/month (£537,750/week)

Haaland's new contract does not include a release clause.

Image credits: Getty

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – £1,723,000/month (£432,000/week)

De Bruyne expected to leave Man City this summer as his contract expires.

Image credits: Getty

3. Casemiro (Man Utd) - £1,505,000/month (£376,250/week)

Casemiro struggling at United but determined to stay till 2026.

Image credits: Man United/X

4. Mo Salah (Liverpool) – £1,505,000/month (£376,250/week)

Salah yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool; future uncertain.

Image credits: Getty

5. Rashford (Aston Villa, on loan) – £1,397,000/month (£349,000/week)

Marcus Rashford regaining form at Aston Villa after a poor United spell.

Image credits: Getty

6. Sterling (Arsenal, on loan) – £1,397,000/month (£349,000/week)

Raheem Sterling's loan move to Arsenal has been underwhelming.

Image credits: Getty

7. Pep Guardiola (Man City) – £1,656,000/month (£416,000/week)

The Spaniard is highest-paid manager in Premier League.

Image credits: Getty

8. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – £1,237,000/month (£309,000/week)

Although Liverpool seem set to clinch the title, can Gunners ruin the Reds party?

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

9. David Moyes (Everton) – £1,020,000/month (£257,000/week)

There's no place for Liverpool's new boss Arne Slot or Manchester United's Ruben Amorim.

Image credits: Everton/X

