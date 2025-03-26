Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A Liverpool fan has taken extreme measures to express frustration over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure, setting fire to his jersey in a viral video. The reaction follows reports from Mail Sport suggesting that the full-back’s move to Real Madrid is "all set and done."

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring this summer, alongside fellow Reds stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, speculation over his future has intensified. His possible switch to the Spanish giants has sparked outrage among Liverpool supporters, leading one to torch his shirt and showcase the damage in a widely circulated clip on X (formerly Twitter).

The video, which shows the burning jersey with a gaping hole in the back, symbolizes the anger among sections of the fanbase. Many supporters have taken to social media to call for manager Arne Slot to sideline Alexander-Arnold for the remainder of the season.

One furious fan wrote: “Personally, I’d be dropping Trent for the rest of the season. Don’t let him be part of the end of the season. Don’t let him say his goodbyes. Don’t even have him on the bench. Don’t let him be part of the title celebrations or parade. Let him watch the team from home.”

Another echoed the sentiment, adding: “Don’t let him play another game. Don’t even let him in Anfield when we lift the title.” Others demanded that Conor Bradley take his spot and that Alexander-Arnold be stripped of the vice-captaincy.

The England international has been a pivotal figure for Liverpool since breaking into the first team. Having joined the club’s academy at the age of six, he made his senior debut in 2018 and has since amassed 349 appearances. Throughout his tenure, Alexander-Arnold has registered 22 goals and 87 assists, playing a key role in Liverpool’s recent success, which includes eight major trophies.

As the speculation continues, the 25-year-old’s future remains uncertain. However, if the move to Madrid materializes, it will mark the end of an era for Liverpool and one of their most celebrated homegrown talents.

