user
user icon

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

Liverpool fans express outrage over Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid, with one supporter burning his jersey in protest.

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH) snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 10:15 PM IST

A Liverpool fan has taken extreme measures to express frustration over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure, setting fire to his jersey in a viral video. The reaction follows reports from Mail Sport suggesting that the full-back’s move to Real Madrid is "all set and done."

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring this summer, alongside fellow Reds stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, speculation over his future has intensified. His possible switch to the Spanish giants has sparked outrage among Liverpool supporters, leading one to torch his shirt and showcase the damage in a widely circulated clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

The video, which shows the burning jersey with a gaping hole in the back, symbolizes the anger among sections of the fanbase. Many supporters have taken to social media to call for manager Arne Slot to sideline Alexander-Arnold for the remainder of the season.

One furious fan wrote: “Personally, I’d be dropping Trent for the rest of the season. Don’t let him be part of the end of the season. Don’t let him say his goodbyes. Don’t even have him on the bench. Don’t let him be part of the title celebrations or parade. Let him watch the team from home.”

Another echoed the sentiment, adding: “Don’t let him play another game. Don’t even let him in Anfield when we lift the title.” Others demanded that Conor Bradley take his spot and that Alexander-Arnold be stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Also read: Football transfer news: Is the deal on for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid?

The England international has been a pivotal figure for Liverpool since breaking into the first team. Having joined the club’s academy at the age of six, he made his senior debut in 2018 and has since amassed 349 appearances. Throughout his tenure, Alexander-Arnold has registered 22 goals and 87 assists, playing a key role in Liverpool’s recent success, which includes eight major trophies.

As the speculation continues, the 25-year-old’s future remains uncertain. However, if the move to Madrid materializes, it will mark the end of an era for Liverpool and one of their most celebrated homegrown talents.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach snt

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach?

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyers selfless act sparks comparison with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Heres why HRD

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer's selfless act sparks comparison with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Here's why

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS

IPL 2025: Google CEO Pichai gives witty take on Washington Sundar's exclusion from GT's playing XI vs PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: Google CEO Pichai gives witty take on Washington Sundar's exclusion from GT's playing XI vs PBKS

IPL 2025: Eden Gardens pitch curator declines KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahanes request for spin-friendly surface HRD

IPL 2025: Eden Gardens pitch curator declines KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's request for spin-friendly surface

Recent Stories

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED snt

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Man City and Chelsea set for huge payday as incredible Club World Cup prize money REVEALED snt

Man City and Chelsea set for huge payday as incredible Club World Cup prize money REVEALED

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon