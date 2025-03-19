Kia car prices increase post Maruti Suzuki’s move – Here’s why

Read Full Gallery

Kia Motors has increased car prices following Maruti's hike. Find out the updated prices, reasons for the increase, and how it affects you.

Kia India Price Hike: Following Maruti Suzuki India's recent price increase announcement, Kia India has followed suit, shocking its customers. The South Korean automaker, Kia, has announced that it will increase the prices of all its car models. The revised prices will be effective from April 2025, which is a setback for buyers. With this, Kia India joins the list of automobile manufacturers that are increasing prices in response to various market challenges.

The company said that the price increase is due to rising input costs, including increased material prices and supply chain costs. Due to these financial pressures, Kia India has decided to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 3%. As a result, prospective buyers will have to pay more to own a Kia car from next month.

This move is in line with industry-wide trends where manufacturers are adjusting prices to offset rising production costs. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President of Kia India, outlined the decision, emphasizing the brand's commitment to providing high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. However, he acknowledged that the increase in the price of raw materials and other inputs has necessitated a revision in prices.

From April 1, 2025, all Kia models are expected to see a price increase of up to 3%. Since entering the Indian market, Kia has established itself as a leading premium car manufacturer. The company has recorded total sales of 1.45 million units in domestic and foreign markets. Among its best-selling models, the Kia Seltos has emerged as a customer favorite.

6.90 lakh units have been sold. Other popular models, including the Kia Sonet, saw sales of five lakh units. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens reached 2.32 lakh units. Additionally, Kia has sold 15,000 units of its luxury MPV, the Carnival.

