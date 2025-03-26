user
user

West Bengal govt employees to get 10% DA hike in April 2025 amid Supreme Court case

Big announcement from Nabanna! Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is increasing by 10%. The state government has issued a new notification amidst the hearing of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) case in the Supreme Court. From when will this increased DA be effective?

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Nabanna makes a big announcement regarding DA for state government employees. The state government has issued a new notification amidst the Supreme Court hearing.

Not four, but 10% DA is increasing for state government employees in Bengal! Nabanna announces.

From when will this increased money be available?

The state government has announced that from April, they will receive DA at 18% under the 6th Pay Commission.


Similarly, retired state government employees will receive DR at 18%. The DA case being heard in the Supreme Court is the case of pending DA under the Fifth Pay Commission. This issue has been in legal battle since 2016.

In 2022, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the pending DA of state government employees be cleared within three months. However, the state government did not follow that path. It approached the Supreme Court.

The Finance Department of the State Government has announced that the DA for state government employees under the Fifth Pay Commission is increasing by 10%.

Nabanna has announced that state government employees will receive DA at the increased rate from April 1, 2025.

