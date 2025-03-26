West Bengal govt employees to get 10% DA hike in April 2025 amid Supreme Court case
Big announcement from Nabanna! Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is increasing by 10%. The state government has issued a new notification amidst the hearing of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) case in the Supreme Court. From when will this increased DA be effective?
From when will this increased money be available?
The state government has announced that from April, they will receive DA at 18% under the 6th Pay Commission.
Similarly, retired state government employees will receive DR at 18%. The DA case being heard in the Supreme Court is the case of pending DA under the Fifth Pay Commission. This issue has been in legal battle since 2016.
In 2022, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the pending DA of state government employees be cleared within three months. However, the state government did not follow that path. It approached the Supreme Court.
Nabanna has announced that state government employees will receive DA at the increased rate from April 1, 2025.