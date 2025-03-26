West Bengal govt employees to get 10% DA hike in April 2025 amid Supreme Court case

Read Full Gallery

Big announcement from Nabanna! Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is increasing by 10%. The state government has issued a new notification amidst the hearing of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) case in the Supreme Court. From when will this increased DA be effective?

From when will this increased money be available?

The state government has announced that from April, they will receive DA at 18% under the 6th Pay Commission.