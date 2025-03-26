(PHOTOS) Arjun Kapoor shares pictures mother Mona Shourie on her death anniversary

Read Full Gallery

Actor Arjun Kapoor fondly remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her 13th death anniversary. Sharing emotional memories on social media, he reflected on their bond and the loss he still feels

Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her death anniversary. On Tuesday, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor reminisced about cherished moments with his mother and shared some heartfelt memories on Instagram.

Expressing his emotions, Arjun mentioned that it had been 13 years since her passing and admitted that, at times, the weight of the loss felt overwhelming. He shared that both he and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, tried their best to cherish the world their mother had built for them. However, he reflected on the many unfinished conversations and moments he wished they could still share. Holding on to the hope that they would one day reunite and complete those conversations, he emphasized how much he missed her every single day and conveyed his enduring love for her.

The pictures accompanying his post captured childhood memories, showing young Arjun enjoying special moments with his mother, from playing together to celebrating birthdays.

Anshula Kapoor also remembered their mother and posted photos from a puja ceremony. She expressed how, even after 13 years, the taste of kadhi chawal without their mother was not the same, yet she continued to eat it on this date each year, as it gave her a sense of being a little closer to sharing a meal with her. She mentioned that she missed their mother not only on difficult days but also on happy ones and every moment in between. Despite the passage of time, the date remained particularly painful for her, as a part of her still struggled with the inability to have another conversation, hear her mother’s voice and laughter, or feel her embrace. She ended her note by reaffirming her everlasting love for their mother.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, passed away from cancer on March 25, 2012 leaving behind her two children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor. ALSO READ: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection Day 5: Arjun Kapoor starrer struggles; Check earnings HERE

