user
user

(PHOTOS) Arjun Kapoor shares pictures mother Mona Shourie on her death anniversary

Actor Arjun Kapoor fondly remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her 13th death anniversary. Sharing emotional memories on social media, he reflected on their bond and the loss he still feels

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her death anniversary. On Tuesday, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor reminisced about cherished moments with his mother and shared some heartfelt memories on Instagram.

article_image2

Expressing his emotions, Arjun mentioned that it had been 13 years since her passing and admitted that, at times, the weight of the loss felt overwhelming. He shared that both he and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, tried their best to cherish the world their mother had built for them. However, he reflected on the many unfinished conversations and moments he wished they could still share. Holding on to the hope that they would one day reunite and complete those conversations, he emphasized how much he missed her every single day and conveyed his enduring love for her.


article_image3

The pictures accompanying his post captured childhood memories, showing young Arjun enjoying special moments with his mother, from playing together to celebrating birthdays.

article_image4

Anshula Kapoor also remembered their mother and posted photos from a puja ceremony. She expressed how, even after 13 years, the taste of kadhi chawal without their mother was not the same, yet she continued to eat it on this date each year, as it gave her a sense of being a little closer to sharing a meal with her. She mentioned that she missed their mother not only on difficult days but also on happy ones and every moment in between. Despite the passage of time, the date remained particularly painful for her, as a part of her still struggled with the inability to have another conversation, hear her mother’s voice and laughter, or feel her embrace. She ended her note by reaffirming her everlasting love for their mother.

article_image5

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, passed away from cancer on March 25, 2012 leaving behind her two children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor

article_image6

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection Day 5: Arjun Kapoor starrer struggles; Check earnings HERE

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers Careers

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers’ Careers

WWE: 5 Reasons Why the Hype for WrestleMania 41 Is Fizzling Out

WWE: 5 Reasons Why the Hype for WrestleMania 41 Is Fizzling Out

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret' snt

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret'

Alia Bhatt's March Photo dump is all about 'Love and War' and sisterhood; See PHOTOS snt

Alia Bhatt's March Photo dump is all about 'Love and War' and sisterhood; See PHOTOS

CBFC's suggested changes for Salman Khan's Sikandar: All you need to know MEG

CBFC’s suggested changes for Salman Khan’s Sikandar: All you need to know

Recent Stories

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR HRD

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon