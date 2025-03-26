IPL 2025: Riyan Parag opens up on leading Rajasthan Royals, says 'I have not faced any trouble'

Read Full Article

Rajasthan Royals' stand-in skipper Riyan Parag is confident about leading the team in the absence of regular captain Sanju Samson, stating that the transition has been smooth with strong support from senior players and coaches. Ahead of their crucial clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Parag addressed the media before the game.

"Not at all. I think everyone here is a professional. Everyone knows what to do when there is a new leader. Sanju [Samson] Bhai has been really helpful, and Rahul Dravid has also been a great support. So I have not really faced any trouble to assemble the team or get someone in the same line of communication," Parag said during the pre-match press conference.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off losses in their previous games. Rajasthan suffered a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring encounter, where SRH posted a record-breaking 286/6, and Rajasthan fell short despite scoring 242/6, losing by 44 runs.

Shreyas Iyer picks positives from RR's defeat against SRH

Despite the defeat, Parag highlighted the positives, particularly the middle order's strong performance.

"I feel the middle order is always the backbone of any batting order. For them to step up like they did, for them to bat like they did, regardless of the end result, I think that's a big plus because we are not going to give 280 every game of the season. There are going to be 180, 140, 150 games and that's where we'll need them the most," he explained.

Riyan Parag confident about RR's performance in upcoming matches

Parag believes that the confidence gained from the last game will be valuable for Rajasthan moving forward.

"The way they played last game should be a big confidence booster. Hopefully, they can continue that form in the upcoming matches," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will now look to bounce back against KKR, aiming to secure their first win of the season and build momentum.

