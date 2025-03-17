Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works?

Tesla is planning to launch affordable cars in India, potentially starting with a cheaper version of the Model Y. These cars, possibly manufactured in Shanghai, aim to dominate the Asian market and boost Tesla's global sales.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra recently held bilateral talks with President Donald Trump during his visit to America. At the same time, Modi held talks with businessman Elon Musk, who is the head of DOGE in the Trump government. Following this, Tesla indicated that it would enter India. Now Tesla has made an important announcement. Tesla is going to release cars at very low prices. Tesla has taken this decision as the demand for Tesla cars is increasing all over the world. 

article_image2

The American entry-level Tesla car, the Y Model, is set to be released at an even cheaper price in other countries. It is likely to enter India through this cheap car. Currently, Tesla's cheap cars are being produced in Shanghai, China.

Also Read | Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model


article_image3

Tesla is planning to export low-cost Tesla cars manufactured in Shanghai to many countries. With this, Tesla is making a big plan to dominate the market in Asian countries. Musk has realized the fact that sales will increase significantly if he dominates the Asian market.

article_image4

Currently, the price of the entry-level Tesla car is $35,000. Approximately 30 lakh rupees in Indian rupees. The price of the Tesla Y Model car being manufactured in Shanghai has not been revealed. According to sources, the price of these cars is said to be around 20 lakh rupees.

Also Read | Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

article_image5

Tesla has recently redesigned the Y Model cars with more features. Among Tesla cars, Model 3 and Model Y are the most sold. Mainly its price. Also, most people have no objection to the quality and performance of the Tesla car.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2025 Mercedes Benz CLA breaks cover electric and hybrid models unveiled check details gcw

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA breaks cover; Electric and hybrid models unveiled | Check details

Mahindra XUV700 ebony edition launched in India at rs 19 64 lakh check whats new interiors and more gcw

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched at Rs 19.64 lakh | Check what's new, interiors and more

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process AJR

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins? gcw

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins?

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh gcw

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh

Recent Stories

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT MEG

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT

Were you born on THESE dates? You might be one of the luckiest women! gcw

Were you born on THESE dates? You might be one of the luckiest women!

Womens Full Sleeve Kurtis Stylish Office Wear Summer Collection SRI

7 Summer-Friendly Full Sleeve Kurtis: No Tan, No Burns!

Affordable Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under 300 Rupees

8 Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under Rs. 300

PHOTOS Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post sparks online buzz netizens react RBA

(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post sparks online buzz netizens react

Recent Videos

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Video Icon
Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Video Icon
Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon