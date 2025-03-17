Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works?

Read Full Gallery

Tesla is planning to launch affordable cars in India, potentially starting with a cheaper version of the Model Y. These cars, possibly manufactured in Shanghai, aim to dominate the Asian market and boost Tesla's global sales.

Prime Minister Narendra recently held bilateral talks with President Donald Trump during his visit to America. At the same time, Modi held talks with businessman Elon Musk, who is the head of DOGE in the Trump government. Following this, Tesla indicated that it would enter India. Now Tesla has made an important announcement. Tesla is going to release cars at very low prices. Tesla has taken this decision as the demand for Tesla cars is increasing all over the world.

The American entry-level Tesla car, the Y Model, is set to be released at an even cheaper price in other countries. It is likely to enter India through this cheap car. Currently, Tesla's cheap cars are being produced in Shanghai, China. Also Read | Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model

Tesla is planning to export low-cost Tesla cars manufactured in Shanghai to many countries. With this, Tesla is making a big plan to dominate the market in Asian countries. Musk has realized the fact that sales will increase significantly if he dominates the Asian market.

Currently, the price of the entry-level Tesla car is $35,000. Approximately 30 lakh rupees in Indian rupees. The price of the Tesla Y Model car being manufactured in Shanghai has not been revealed. According to sources, the price of these cars is said to be around 20 lakh rupees. Also Read | Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Tesla has recently redesigned the Y Model cars with more features. Among Tesla cars, Model 3 and Model Y are the most sold. Mainly its price. Also, most people have no objection to the quality and performance of the Tesla car.

