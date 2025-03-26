user
user

Kerala raises Rs 7,139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing

The Kerala government raised Rs 7,139 crore from the market after receiving approval for additional borrowing from the Union government.

Kerala raises Rs 7139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government secured Rs 7,139 crore from the market on Tuesday, providing relief amid an impending financial strain. This fundraising was made possible after the Union government approved additional borrowing on Monday evening. The state raised the amount by auctioning state government securities (SGS) with varying maturity periods.

How did Kerala obtain Rs 7,139 crore?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, Kerala obtained Rs 990 crore through SGS-40 (maturing in 2040), Rs 3,000 crore via SGS-43, and Rs 3,149 crore through the auction of SGS-55 securities.

Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court

Faced with a delay in the Union Government’s approval for additional borrowing, the Kerala government was preparing to implement treasury controls.

However, after receiving the Centre’s nod, the state successfully raised Rs 7,139 crore through the auction of state government securities (SGS) with varying maturity periods.

Kerala had anticipated the approval, considering its eligibility for additional borrowing. As part of power sector reforms, the Centre typically allows states to borrow an extra 0.5% of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The office of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Resident Commissioner of Kerala in Delhi on Monday evening about the approval for additional borrowing, enabling the state to secure funds without delay.

Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement anr

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret' snt

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret'

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025 dmn

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025

Priority is to bring change people: Rajeev Chandrasekhar promises to change Keralas trajectory with BJP dmn

"Priority is to bring change people": Rajeev Chandrasekhar promises to change Kerala’s trajectory with BJP

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly anr

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly

Recent Stories

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR HRD

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon