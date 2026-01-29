Hyundai Creta EV Gets Major Upgrade With 100kW DC Fast Charging via OTA Update
Hyundai Creta Electric now supports 100kW DC fast charging via an OTA update, cutting 10–80% charging time to 39 minutes. With up to 510km range, advanced features, and no hardware changes, it’s now even better for daily and long trips.
Hyundai Creta Electric with 100kW DC fast charging
The Hyundai Creta Electric now supports 100kW DC fast charging. This is provided via a software update. With this update, it takes only 39 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.
Behind the decision
The Hyundai Creta Electric is getting a great response in the electric four-wheeler market. Hyundai introduced this major update to further enhance customer convenience.
Just 39 minutes
Previously, with only 50kW charging, it took about 58 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. Now, after this update, it takes just 39 minutes to get the same amount of charge.
Software Update
This new charging feature is a software update, no hardware changes needed. Owners get it via OTA. The car offers up to 510 km range. Prices range from ₹18.02 lakh to ₹23.96 lakh.
Two battery options
The Creta Electric has two battery options: a 42kWh with 420 km range and a 51.4kWh with 510 km range. The long-range version hits 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.
Three drive modes
The Creta EV has three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. It also includes i-Pedal tech for single-pedal driving. The SUV comes in 4 variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.
Safety and Features
Features include dual 10.25-inch screens, a floating center console, 360-degree camera, ADAS safety, and a panoramic sunroof. It also offers V2V charging technology.
Colors
It comes in 10 color options, including 8 monotone, 3 matte, and dual-tone choices. This update makes the Creta Electric even better for daily drives and long trips.
