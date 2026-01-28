Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Launched: Range, Price in India, Variants, and Features
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is Toyota’s first electric SUV in India, offering a 543 km range, three variants, 8-year battery warranty, and an expected price of ₹19–24 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Toyota recently launched its electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India.
This vehicle is based on the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, but Toyota has made some custom changes. The Ebella will launch in India in a few weeks. Pre-bookings are open for ₹25,000.
Variants
Toyota has also shared several key details about this electric SUV. The Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered in three variants: E1, E2, and E3.
Price
Each variant offers different features, letting customers choose based on their needs and budget. The ex-showroom price is expected to be between ₹19 lakh and ₹24 lakh.
Eight-year battery warranty
It comes with an 8-year battery warranty, 60% buyback assurance, and a BaaS program. The Ebella will be available in 9 colors, including 5 single-tone and 4 dual-tone options.
Colors and more
Mono-tones: Sportin Red, Cafe White, Silver, Gaming Grey, Bluish Black. Dual-tones add a black roof. Land Breeze Green is dual-tone only. The base E1 variant is well-equipped.
Features
The mid-spec E2 will have a wireless mobile charger, a reverse parking camera, and a larger battery pack that provides more power.
Top-spec E3
The top-spec E3 will offer premium features like ventilated and power seats, ADAS technology, and a panoramic sunroof.
