Honda Activa electric coming soon: 160–180km range, sleek design and more

Read Full Gallery

The Honda Activa Electric is an upcoming electric scooter from Honda, offering a reliable and convenient alternative to petrol scooters. It promises a modern design, LED lights, digital display, and a comfortable ride, with an expected range of 160-180 km on a single charge.

Honda Activa Electric Scooter

Honda Activa Electric: The Honda Activa is one of the most popular scooters in India, known for its reliability and convenience. Now, Honda is stepping into the electric vehicle market with the upcoming Activa Electric. If you are curious about this new electric scooter, you are in the right place. The Honda Activa Electric is an electric version of the popular Activa scooter. Instead of a petrol engine, it runs on a battery and electric motor. This means no more trips to petrol stations - just charge the battery at home and travel!

Honda Activa EV

Key Features of Honda Activa Electric

Honda has not yet released all the details, but based on reports and expectations, here is what we know so far. The Activa Electric will have a modern design with LED lights, a digital display and a comfortable seat. It will also be quieter, more environmentally friendly and cheaper to run compared to petrol scooters. Also Read | Tata Nano electric to return in 2025? Check expected price, features and more Battery and Performance

The battery size and range are still a secret, but experts believe it can travel around 160-180 km on a single charge. It may take 3-5 hours to charge depending on the battery type. Since Honda is known for quality, you can expect a long-lasting and efficient battery.



Honda Activa EV

Expected Price Electric scooters are generally more expensive than petrol scooters due to the battery cost. The Honda Activa Electric may be priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). While this is higher than the petrol Activa, you will save money on fuel and maintenance in the long run. Also Read | Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed Benefits of Honda Activa Electric The biggest benefit is no petrol cost - electricity is much cheaper. Electric scooters also have fewer moving parts than petrol scooters, making maintenance easier. Additionally, it is good for the environment as it produces zero emissions.



Honda Activa Electric Scooter

When will it be launched?

Honda has not confirmed the exact date, but reports suggest it may be released later this year or early next year. The company is testing this scooter, and once it meets all safety and performance standards, it will be on the market. Frequently Asked Questions About Honda Activa Electric

Will the Honda Activa Electric have good speed?

Most electric scooters in this segment offer speeds of around 100-120 kmph, which is ideal for city riding. Activa Electric will be in the same range.



Honda Activa E Scooter

How long will the battery last?

Electric scooter batteries typically last 4-6 years depending on usage and maintenance. Honda may also offer a warranty on the battery. Final Thoughts

The Honda Activa Electric is an exciting addition to the electric scooter market. With Honda's trusted brand name, it could be a great choice for daily commuters. If you are looking for a low maintenance, eco-friendly and cost-effective ride, keep an eye out for its release! Also Read | Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

Latest Videos