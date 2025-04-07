Tata Nano electric to return in 2025? Check expected price, features and more

Read Full Gallery

Tata Motors is preparing to relaunch its popular compact car, the Nano, in an electric version. This new version is expected to be eco-friendly and available at a low price. It has a range of 200 km. Here is the complete information.

Tata Motors is making grand preparations to relaunch its once-famous compact car, the Tata Nano. This time, the car will come to customers in a new avatar as an electric vehicle. The Tata Nano, once known as the most affordable car in India, made a lot of noise when it was launched. However, its production was stopped due to low demand and parts problems. Now, Tata Motors is ready to re-enter the Nano brand with a new look, and there are reports that preparations are underway to give the car a new life with an electric powertrain.

No Regular Fuel

The upcoming Tata Nano car will not use the old internal combustion engines. It's not like the old petrol-powered model. The new Nano will be fully EV. This will be in line with the trend of eco-friendly movement solutions in the country. As Tata Motors increases its electric vehicle portfolio, launching the Nano EV is expected to strengthen its presence in the starting-level EV segment. Also Read | Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

Available at a Low Price

The Tata Nano EV is likely to be the most affordable electric car in the company. Targeting price-conscious customers, it will be launched as a low-cost electric car in India's growing EV market. Tata already has famous electric models like the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. The Nano EV has joined this list. It will help customers looking for basic and efficient urban movement solutions. Also, there is no doubt that it will be people-friendly to the middle class.



Expected Features and Range

The electric version of the Nano is expected to come with very important upgrades. The iconic design may be similar to the old model, but the platform and cabin features are said to be changed. The electric motor will be smaller than the one used in other Tata EVs, which will make the car lighter and more efficient. It gives a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge. It is very useful for daily use in the city. Also Read | Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

A New Chapter in the Tata Nano Journey

Official details and launch dates have not yet been revealed, but it is undeniable that the Tata Nano EV has created a lot of excitement. Tata Motors has already announced plans to launch 10 new electric models in the next five years. The old Nano was launched in 2008 at a starting rate of just one lakh rupees, and if the EV version also maintains the same attractive rate, it will rewrite a new history in India as a budget car. There is nothing different in that. No surprise.



