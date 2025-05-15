Meet the new Honda Activa 7G: Better performance and new styling
The Honda Activa 7G builds upon its legacy with subtle refinements and performance enhancements. The updated engine and transmission promise a smoother, more efficient ride, catering to the demands of urban commuting.
Activa 7G Scooter
The Honda Activa has revolutionized urban commuting in India. As the seventh-generation model arrives, Honda seeks to strengthen its market position by meeting rising consumer demands.
Honda Activa 7G
The side profile retains the Activa's clean lines, with subtle refinements adding visual interest. The seat design balances comfort with a slim profile, allowing riders of varying heights to confidently place their feet on the ground.
Best Performing Scooter
At the heart of the Activa 7G is Honda's refined 110cc single-cylinder engine with programmed fuel injection. This powerplant produces approximately 7.7 horsepower and 8.9 Nm of torque—figures perfectly calibrated for urban travel needs.
Honda Scooter
The variomatic transmission continues to deliver seamless acceleration, making the Activa particularly user-friendly for new riders, especially in stop-and-go traffic. Refinements to the drive system reduce the characteristic "rubber band" effect during acceleration.
