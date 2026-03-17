The crazy summer heat isn't just tough on us; it's tough on our cars too. Key parts like the engine, tyres, and battery can take a real beating. A few simple checks can save you from a sudden breakdown and keep your journeys smooth.

As temperatures soar across India during summer, it's not just people who feel the heat—our vehicles do too. The intense sunlight and high temperatures put extra stress on important car parts like the engine, tyres, battery, and even the interiors. If you don't look after your vehicle properly this season, you could be looking at overheating issues, sudden breakdowns, or other technical problems. That's why regular car check-ups and taking some precautions are absolutely crucial during the summer months.

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Keeping the Engine Cool is Key

A super important part of summer car care is making sure the engine stays cool. When a car is running, the engine generates a lot of heat, and high outside temperatures just add to the pressure. So, drivers should check their engine's cooling system from time to time. Always check the coolant level in the reservoir tank, but only when the engine is cool. The coolant helps get rid of engine heat and stops it from overheating. If the coolant level is too low, the engine can overheat and cause serious damage to your car. Generally, it's best to mix coolant and water in a 50:50 ratio, just as the car company recommends.

Check Engine Oil and Other Fluids

High temperatures in summer can cause engine oil to break down faster. So, it's important to regularly check the engine oil level using a dipstick. If the oil level is low, top it up immediately to make sure all engine parts are properly lubricated and running smoothly. Along with engine oil, it's also important to check the brake fluid, transmission fluid, and power steering fluid. All these fluids are vital for your vehicle's safety and performance.

Keep an Eye on Tyre Pressure

The summer heat causes the air inside your tyres to expand, which increases the tyre pressure. Overinflated tyres can wear out faster or even burst during long-distance journeys. Because of this, you should check your tyre pressure at least once a month, especially when the tyres are cool. It's also important to make sure the pressure is within the level mentioned in your car's manual. You should also inspect your tyres for any cracks, bulges, or uneven wear.

Don't Forget the Battery

People often think battery problems are more common in winter, but that's not entirely true. Extreme heat can actually shorten a battery's life. High temperatures cause the fluid inside the battery to evaporate faster and speed up the chemical reactions inside. To avoid this, it's important to keep the battery terminals clean and check for any signs of corrosion. If your car battery is more than three years old, it's a good idea to get it checked at a service centre.