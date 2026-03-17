Top Electric Cycles Under ₹50,000 for Students and Office Workers
With rising petrol prices, electric cycles are becoming a top choice for daily commutes. E-bikes like EMotorad T-Rex Air, BSA Urban Ranger, and Hero Lectro Y3/Y5 offer 40–60 km range, low maintenance, and affordability under ₹50,000.
Low-cost cycles
E-bikes
An e-bike isn't your regular cycle. It has an electric motor and a battery that help you ride without putting in too much effort. You can travel between 40 to 60 kilometres on a single charge, which makes it perfect for your daily commute.
Also read: TVS Electric Scooter: Just ₹49,999! TVS Launches New E-scooter with 86 km Range
Cycles under ₹50,000
E-bike for students
E-bikes
Overall, people see e-bikes as a mini-revolution on our roads—they save money and are good for the environment. It's time to embrace this change that lets you forget about petrol worries, stay healthy, and make daily life simpler.
Also read: Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs In India: Creta, Scorpio, Maruti Victoris Shine
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