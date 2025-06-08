Hero Xoom 160 deliveries delayed, now expected by August–September 2025
Hero MotoCorp's Xoom 160 premium maxi-scooter was launched in January 2025, but customer deliveries have been delayed. Deliveries are now expected to commence between August and September 2025.
| Published : Jun 08 2025, 10:11 AM
Hero Xoom 160 Scooter
Hero MotoCorp's highly anticipated premium maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160, was officially launched in India in January 2025. It was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
Hero Xoom 160 Booking
The Xoom 160 boasts an aggressive, muscular design with features like a tall windscreen and a unique split LED headlamp. The single-piece seat ensures comfort for long rides. It's positioned as a direct competitor to the Yamaha Aerox 155.
Hero Xoom 160 Delivery Status
The Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. With a weight of 142 kg, it offers a balanced ride. It delivers approximately 40 kmpl, making it practical for daily commutes.
Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Price
Priced at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter comes with modern features including alloy wheels, disc brakes with ABS, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and keyless ignition. Hero aims to provide a premium experience.
Hero Xoom 160 Launch Date
Despite the hype, the scooter's release faced delays. Bookings initially opened but were later halted due to supply chain issues. As of now, Hero plans to commence customer deliveries between August and September 2025.
