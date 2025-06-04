Hero's new Vida Z electric scooter offers affordability and great features, making it a reliable EV option for budget-conscious Indian families. It's set to disrupt the market and challenge competitors.

Affordable electric scooter in India: India's electric two-wheeler market is booming with new models, and competition is fierce. Hero MotoCorp, one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, is not far behind. The company has announced its most affordable electric scooter, the Vida Z, also known as the Vida VX2.

What could be the price?

The scooter is estimated to be priced around Rs 1 lakh, making it cheaper than the Vida V2 model, currently starting at ₹96,000.

Features of Vida Z:

Designed with modern lifestyles in mind, Hero's new electric scooter boasts a simple, user-friendly, and family-oriented design. The Vida Z will feature a removable battery, offering users greater charging flexibility, ranging from 2.2kWh to 4.4kWh. It will be equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, known for its high efficiency and reliability.

Hero in the competitive market

Hero MotoCorp currently holds the fifth position in the electric scooter market. In the fiscal year 2025, this market grew by 21%, reaching 1.15 million units. In May 2025 alone, Bajaj Auto sold 21,770 units, capturing 21.7% of the total market share. TVS sold 19,736 units, while Ola Electric experienced a decline, selling only 18,499 units, a 51% drop compared to the previous year.

Hero's new model is primarily aimed at competing with rivals like TVS, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric. However, the statistics clearly indicate that if Hero successfully meets customer demands with the right timing and pricing, they can achieve a better market position.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Vida Z be available in the market? * July 1, 2025

2. What is the expected price of Vida Z? * Approximately ₹1 lakh

3. What is the battery capacity of Vida Z? * 2.2kWh – 4.4kWh (Removable Battery)

4. What is Hero MotoCorp's current market position? * They hold the 5th position in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

5. Who is Vida Z most suitable for? * Those looking for a budget-friendly, family-oriented, and reliable electric scooter.