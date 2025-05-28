- Home
Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand launches the VX2 electric scooter on July 1st, aiming to compete with rivals like TVS, Bajaj, Ola, and Ather. Expected in three variants, the VX2 is projected to be budget-friendly and boost Vida's sales.
Hero Vida VX2: Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, Vida, is launching a new electric scooter, the Vida VX2, on July 1st. It's expected to come in three variants: Pro, Plus, and standard. This new scooter is anticipated to be budget-friendly, competing with electric scooters from TVS, Bajaj, Ola, and Ather. Last month, Vida saw a massive 540% year-over-year sales increase, selling 6,123 units in April compared to 956 the previous year.
How special will the Hero Vida VX2 be?
Hero showcased the Vida Z at Auto Expo 2025. The new Vida VX2 is believed to be a rebranded Vida Z. It might launch with two battery packs: 2.2kWh and 3.4kWh, offering ranges of up to 100km and 120km, respectively. Both variants are expected to feature removable battery packs for convenient charging.
Hero's Vida VX2 electric scooter is expected to have an attractive design with some changes. The new scooter will target young people and families. Its price is expected to be around ₹1 lakh. Features may include a rectangular headlamp, front storage, a digital display, a USB charging port, and connectivity features.
Why is the new Vida VX2 electric scooter so special?
The Vida brand hasn't achieved the expected success yet, partly due to pricing. While Ola Electric captured the market with competitive pricing, Vida is now focusing on affordability to gain market share. The company hopes the new model will boost sales.