Hero Splendor Plus to TVS Sport: Best mileage bikes under Rs 80,000

Discover the best mileage bikes under Rs 80,000 in India for 2025. This list features fuel-efficient and reliable options like Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 110, perfect for budget-conscious commuters.

For Indian commuters looking for affordable and fuel-efficient bikes, these bikes under Rs 80,000 offer several excellent choices in 2025. These bikes are known for their reliability, mileage, and low maintenance costs. Whether it's for city commutes or short highway trips, these models offer an economical solution without compromising performance.

Hero Splendor Plus

The Hero Splendor Plus is a top choice in this category, priced from Rs 77,176 to Rs 79,926. Powered by a 97.2cc engine, it offers a mileage of around 70 kmpl. This bike is appreciated for its robust build quality, smooth performance, and cost-effective maintenance. It has been a reliable name for decades and continues to dominate the market with its dependability.

TVS Sport

For those seeking even more budget-friendly options, the TVS Sport and Hero HF Deluxe are excellent. The TVS Sport (Rs 59,881 - Rs 71,785) comes with a 109.7cc engine, delivering a mileage of 70 kmpl. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe (Rs 59,998) features a 97.2cc engine with similar performance. Both models offer durability, affordability, and low running costs.

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100 is another great pick, priced at Rs 66,900. This 100cc bike offers approximately 65 kmpl, ensuring excellent fuel efficiency. Honda's refined engine and comfortable ergonomics make it a practical choice for daily commuters. With a simple yet effective design, it meets the needs of riders looking for an affordable and durable two-wheeler.

Bajaj Platina 110

The Bajaj Platina 110, available at Rs 71,354, features a 115.45cc engine and delivers around 70 kmpl. Known for its comfortable seat and long-lasting build, it's ideal for riders covering long distances. With these options, buyers can find the perfect balance between price, performance, and mileage in 2025.

