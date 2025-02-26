Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: 5 best Skoda Kushaq alternatives you can consider

Considering the Skoda Kushaq? Explore five compelling mid-size SUV alternatives in India, offering premium features and value. Options include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Are you planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq but wondering if there are better alternatives? The mid-size SUV segment in India is highly competitive, with multiple options offering premium features, powerful performance, and value for money. Before you finalize your decision, check out these five strong alternatives that might better suit your needs.

1. Tata Nexon The ex-showroom pricing of the 2023 Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine with many gearbox choices. The SUV has a 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags. Along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Nexon also has a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard. A touchscreen display underneath the air conditioning vents houses the temperature settings, and the center console also has a smartphone wireless charging connector.

2. Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue offers three engine options, costs between Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), and the latest model of the small SUV boasts 30 safety features. Two petrol engines are offered for the Venue; the turbocharged 1.0-liter variant may be paired with either a manual or dual-clutch gearbox. The infotainment screen in the center console has an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. The Venue has paddle shifters, a wireless charger, two-step reclining rear seats, motorized driver sitting, and a cabin air purifier. Additionally, Hyundai has added ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags to the vehicle.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.57 lakh. It has one diesel powertrain and two gasoline engine choices. A six-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission are available for all three engines. Mahindra has fitted the infotainment screen and driver's gauge cluster on the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital screens. The infotainment system has wired Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto. Six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system are standard on the XUV 3XO. Additionally, the vehicle has Level-2 ADAS, which uses a front radar sensor and a 360-degree surround vision camera. The 3XO also has ISOFIX mounts in the back seats, hill hold assistance, and disc brakes on all sides.

4. Kia Sonet The majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the nation are of the Kia Sonet, which has an ex-showroom price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.7 lakh. Three engine options are available for the Sonet: 1.5-liter diesel, 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol, and 1.2-liter diesel. Along with basic safety features including hill hold assist, a 360-degree video, and electronic stability control (ESC), it includes six airbags. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which incorporates front collision warning and lane-keeping assistance, was added to the Kia Sonet in 2024. The cabin has a Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument screens.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza The Brezza, the most well-liked compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki, costs between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.5-liter petrol engine of the Brezza, which is available in both petrol and CNG versions, generates 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque. It is coupled to either a six-speed torque converter or a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter CNG engine only has a manual gearbox and produces 87 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. Six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control are among the Brzee's safety features. In addition, it has a chilled glove box, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a driver's HUD, a nine-inch touchscreen, an electric sunroof, and auto temperature settings.





