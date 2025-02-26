MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh

MG Hector Discount: If you're thinking of buying an MG Hector this month, this opportunity is great for you. You can save up to ₹2.40 lakh on this car.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

₹2.4 Lakh Discount on 7-Seater Car! ₹500/Month Enough - MG Hector Discount Price

MG Hector Offers in 2025: This February is a great time to buy a new car. If you're thinking of buying a new SUV these days, there's a good offer on the MG Hector right now. You can make big savings on this mid-size SUV. It's a powerful SUV that attracts customers based on its size, features, and engine. Let's find out how much you can save by buying a Hector and how long this offer applies.

budget 2025
article_image2

Best Family Car

How much is the discount on the MG Hector?

Media reports say that you can save up to Rs 2.40 lakh on the MG Hector this month. This offer is valid until March 31, 2025. For more information about this offer, you can contact your MG dealership. Customers are offered 4.99% interest on the Hector. Under the second offer, a 50% discount is offered on road tax. In addition to this, this SUV also gets free accessories and extended warranty with roadside assistance from the company. According to the company, its maintenance can be done for just Rs 500 per month.

article_image3

7-Seater Car at Discount Price

Engine and Power

The MG Hector has 1.5L turbo petrol and 2.0L turbo diesel engine options. Its 1.5L turbo petrol engine is available with manual and automatic transmissions, but only manual transmission is available with the diesel engine. Both engines installed in the Hector are very powerful and perform well.

article_image4

Best 7-Seater Car

Speaking of features, this SUV has a 14-inch infotainment system and also has more than 75 connected features, which offers many features like panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, disc brake, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, wireless charger, hill assist, 360-degree camera, anti-lock braking system with EBD and 6 airbags. The MG Hector can be purchased in 5/6/7 seat variants.

