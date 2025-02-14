Go the extra mile! Check out best electric scooters for long rides

Looking to buy a new electric scooter with high range and an affordable price? We've compiled a list of some of the best options available.

Best Electric Scooters for Long Drives

As electric scooters continue to gain popularity, riders are looking for models that offer not just convenience but also long-range capabilities. Whether you're commuting daily, planning weekend getaways, or simply want a scooter that won’t run out of charge quickly, choosing the right long-range electric scooter is essential. In this guide, we explore the best electric scooters for long rides, highlighting their range, battery life, features, and overall performance. Find out which models can take you the farthest without worrying about frequent recharges! Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Best Electric Scooters

The new Simple One electric scooter offers a 248 km range on a single charge, a top speed of 105 kmph, and improved design. Priced at ₹1.66 lakh, it boasts a 5 kWh battery pack. The new features include app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, trip history and statistics, customisable dash themes, a ‘Find My Vehicle’ function, rapid braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB charging, auto brightness adjustment, and sound customisation.

Electric Scooter for Long Rides

The Ola S1 Pro+ offers a 320 km range with its 5.3kWh battery. Its stylish design and safety features make it a great choice for daily use. Ola is known to throw in a lot of features on the scooter and the new Gen 3 S1 Pro + is no different. It gets a touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. In addition to this, there are four ride modes- Eco, Sport, Normal and Hyper. On the utility front, the Ola S1 Pro Plus offers 34 litres of underseat storage capacity. Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Mahindra BE 6: A look at 5 best electric SUVs for long drives

Best Electric Scooter

The Ather Rizta electric scooter offers a 160 km range with a 3.7kWh battery. Its comfortable design and features like a 7-inch TFT screen make it a practical choice. When it is about a family scooter, practicality and utility factors play a crucial role in buying decisions. The Ather Rizta comes offering a massive 56-litre storage capacity, which includes 34 litres of under-seat storage, while the large front apron also offers 22 litres of storage. Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

Latest Videos