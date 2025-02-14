Go the extra mile! Check out best electric scooters for long rides

Looking to buy a new electric scooter with high range and an affordable price? We've compiled a list of some of the best options available.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Best Electric Scooters for Long Drives

As electric scooters continue to gain popularity, riders are looking for models that offer not just convenience but also long-range capabilities. Whether you're commuting daily, planning weekend getaways, or simply want a scooter that won’t run out of charge quickly, choosing the right long-range electric scooter is essential. In this guide, we explore the best electric scooters for long rides, highlighting their range, battery life, features, and overall performance. Find out which models can take you the farthest without worrying about frequent recharges! 

Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

budget 2025
article_image2

Best Electric Scooters

The new Simple One electric scooter offers a 248 km range on a single charge, a top speed of 105 kmph, and improved design. Priced at ₹1.66 lakh, it boasts a 5 kWh battery pack. The new features include app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, trip history and statistics, customisable dash themes, a ‘Find My Vehicle’ function, rapid braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB charging, auto brightness adjustment, and sound customisation.

article_image3

Electric Scooter for Long Rides

The Ola S1 Pro+ offers a 320 km range with its 5.3kWh battery. Its stylish design and safety features make it a great choice for daily use. Ola is known to throw in a lot of features on the scooter and the new Gen 3 S1 Pro + is no different. It gets a touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. In addition to this, there are four ride modes- Eco, Sport, Normal and Hyper. On the utility front, the Ola S1 Pro Plus offers 34 litres of underseat storage capacity.

Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Mahindra BE 6: A look at 5 best electric SUVs for long drives

article_image4

Best Electric Scooter

The Ather Rizta electric scooter offers a 160 km range with a 3.7kWh battery. Its comfortable design and features like a 7-inch TFT screen make it a practical choice. When it is about a family scooter, practicality and utility factors play a crucial role in buying decisions. The Ather Rizta comes offering a massive 56-litre storage capacity, which includes 34 litres of under-seat storage, while the large front apron also offers 22 litres of storage. 

Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Recent Stories

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS) anr

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR over 1.64 Lakh Units sold in 10 Months gcw

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR!

Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question AJR

Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement dmn

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies NTI

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon