Buying a new car on Dhanteras is a popular tradition in many Indian households, as the auspicious occasion is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. If you are planning to bring home an SUV this Diwali or Dhanteras but are confused between the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, this comparison can help you make the right choice. Both are among India's most popular mid-size SUVs, offering petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic gearboxes, modern interiors and a host of features. But which one gives you better value for money? From price and mileage to features, comfort and safety, here's everything you need to compare before making your festive car purchase.

However, choosing between them is not simply a matter of comparing their prices. Buyers also need to consider fuel economy, cabin space, luggage capacity, safety ratings, maintenance expenses and the features available in their preferred variants.

The latest-generation Seltos has grown in size and secured a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating. The Creta, meanwhile, continues to attract buyers with its comfort-focused package, competitive starting price and established presence in the Indian market.

So, which SUV offers better value for money? Here is a detailed comparison of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.