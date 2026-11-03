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- Looking For An Automatic Car Under Rs 5 Lakh? Here Are 5 Hatchbacks Worth Considering In India
Looking For An Automatic Car Under Rs 5 Lakh? Here Are 5 Hatchbacks Worth Considering In India
City traffic is getting worse every day. We look at the top 5 automatic hatchbacks you can buy under Rs 5 lakh to make your daily commute stress-free.
Top 5 automatic hatchbacks
Frequent gear shifts and heavy clutch use make city driving a nightmare. Many buyers now prefer Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) cars without stretching their budget. We list the top 5 affordable automatic cars available in the Indian market under Rs 5 lakh.
(Maruti S-Presso)
Starting Price: Rs 3.49 - Rs 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti S-Presso is the most affordable automatic car in India. The company offers AMT in VXI (O) and VXI+ (O) variants with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The upright seating gives drivers a great view of the road. Maintenance costs remain very low.
(Renault Kwid)
Starting Price: Rs 4.52 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
Renault Kwid stands out as a solid alternative to Maruti cars. The hatchback features a wide stance and excellent ground clearance. The 1.0-litre engine and AMT combo delivers a smooth drive at low speeds. The car handles rough city roads perfectly.
K10 (Maruti Alto K10)
Starting Price: Rs 3.69 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
Maruti Alto K10 gets an AMT option in its higher variants along with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine. The car includes basic safety features like airbags. The compact design helps you park easily in narrow lanes.
(Maruti Celerio)
Starting Price: Rs 4.69 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
Maruti Celerio is famous for its fuel efficiency. The 1.0-litre AMT engine gives a mileage of over 26 kmpl. The hatchback glides through heavy traffic effortlessly. The cabin offers ample space for 4 adults to travel comfortably.
(Maruti Wagon R)
Starting Price: Rs 4.98 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
Maruti Wagon R comes with AMT options in both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The tall-boy design offers excellent headroom and cabin space for families. Maruti's massive service network and low maintenance costs add huge value to this car.
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