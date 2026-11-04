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Tata To Maruti: 5 Cars With Big Diwali 2026 Discounts, Cash Benefits And Exchange Offers For Buyers
Car makers like Tata and Maruti are rolling out massive festive discounts for buyers this Diwali. You can check out the exact cash benefits and exchange offers available on these top five cars right here.
Tata, Maruti, and Citroen
Top car brands like Tata, Maruti, and Citroen are offering massive festive discounts to attract new buyers this Diwali. You get cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and extra perks on popular hatchbacks and electric cars. Tata Tiago EV leads this list with a massive Rs 1.45 lakh discount. You can check out the festive deals on the other four cars below.
Tiago EV
Tata Motors is offering benefits up to Rs 1.45 lakh on the older design stock of the Tiago EV. Buyers get a Rs 1 lakh cash discount, a Rs 50,000 special offer, and a Rs 25,000 exchange or clearance bonus. This electric car comes with 19 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs. The EV delivers an ARAI-certified range of 293 km. Dealerships last recorded its showroom price between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.14 lakh.
C3 hatchback
French carmaker Citroen is giving away benefits up to Rs 1.18 lakh on the C3 hatchback. The company offers this car with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol option. The normal petrol engine produces 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The turbo engine generates 110 hp and 190 to 205 Nm of torque. Showrooms price this car between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh.
Swift Blitz
Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits up to Rs 71,000 on the Swift Blitz edition. Buyers get a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 25,000 exchange offer, and Rs 5,000 extra benefits on other petrol variants. The company sells the Swift in both petrol and CNG options. Maruti is also giving offers up to Rs 67,500 on the Celerio. This includes a Rs 40,000 cash discount, a Rs 25,000 exchange offer, and Rs 2,500 extra benefits.
WagonR
Maruti is offering benefits up to Rs 67,000 on the WagonR Waltz edition. Dealerships are also providing extra accessories worth Rs 38,000 and other benefits up to Rs 1,900. Buyers can grab offers up to Rs 57,500 on other variants depending on the engine choice. Showrooms price this popular hatchback between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh. These festive offers might change based on the model, variant, and dealer stock.
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