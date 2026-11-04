Electric Bikes 2026: Top 3 Sporty EVs With 343 km Range and Budget Prices!
We look at the top three electric bikes grabbing attention in the Indian market for 2026. The Ultraviolette X47 Venom, Ultraviolette F77, and Oben Rorr Evo pack serious performance.
High Mileage Electric Bikes
The Indian electric two-wheeler market sees massive changes right now. Modern battery technology brings killer performance and stylish looks to the electric motorcycle segment. We break down the complete details of the top three electric bikes you should consider buying in 2026.
Ultraviolette X47 Venom
Ultraviolette brings the highly anticipated X47 Venom with a sporty crossover design. The company built this electric bike specifically for riders who want speed, technology, and daily usability.
Motor: 30 kW motor
Top Speed: 155 kmph
Range: 227 km to a maximum of 343 km on a single full charge, depending on the battery variant.
Starting Price: Around Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
Who should buy it?
This bike is a great choice for people who love extreme performance and long-distance trips.
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77 is another premium electric bike designed to attract speed lovers. Its aggressive look and cutting-edge technology make it stand out in the market.
Motor: Delivers up to 30 kW power depending on the variant.
Top Speed: 155 kmph
Standard Model Range: Around 211 km
Recon Model Range: 323 km
Starting Price: Around Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom)
Who should buy it?
This model perfectly suits buyers who want sporty riding and premium features.
Oben Rorr Evo
Oben created the Rorr Evo model for buyers who want a sporty electric bike at a reasonable price, without spending on highly expensive premium bikes.
Motor: 9 kW motor
Top Speed: 110 kmph
Range: Up to 180 km on a single full charge
Starting Price: Around Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Who should buy it?
This bike serves as an excellent choice for daily office commuters and budget-conscious buyers.
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