Ultraviolette brings the highly anticipated X47 Venom with a sporty crossover design. The company built this electric bike specifically for riders who want speed, technology, and daily usability.

Motor: 30 kW motor

Top Speed: 155 kmph

Range: 227 km to a maximum of 343 km on a single full charge, depending on the battery variant.

Starting Price: Around Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Who should buy it?

This bike is a great choice for people who love extreme performance and long-distance trips.