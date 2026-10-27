Kia Seltos became the highest-selling model for the brand between April and September 2026. The popular SUV clocked 67,667 unit sales during this period. The model registered a massive 99 percent growth compared to the same time last year. Kia Sonet took the second spot with 56,929 unit sales and a 21 percent growth rate. The combined sales of Carens, Carens Clavis, and Clavis EV reached 34,284 units. This specific group saw an 18 percent drop from last year. The company sold 89,259 cars in the second quarter from July to September. The brand achieved a 38.5 percent jump over the previous year's second quarter. Seltos and Sonet clearly drive the main volume for the company. The new Sorento also showed a great initial spark. We need to watch the upcoming months to understand the actual long-term market demand for the Sorento.