Hero Vida hit a massive two lakh sales milestone in 2026. Competition grows every day in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand Vida set a brand new sales record in this space.

The company sold exactly 2,00,143 electric scooters between January 1 and October 29 in 2026. Vida crossed the two lakh sales mark in a single calendar year for the very first time. The brand recorded a solid 77 percent sales jump this year compared to the 1,13,021 units sold in 2025. Dealers handed over 27,435 scooters to buyers in just the first 29 days of October.

The company sold 16,499 units in October last year. This gives them a 66 percent year-on-year growth. Vida previously recorded its highest monthly sales of 24,435 units in September 2026. The brand easily broke that record in October.