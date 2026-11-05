Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT Vs KTM Duke 200: Which 200cc Bike Should You Buy?
Which is the better pick between the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT and the KTM Duke 200? We break down the engine power, features, handling, and price to help you decide.
200cc streetfighter
KTM Duke 200
NS200 TFT
The NS200 TFT is one of the most anticipated 2026 upgrades in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup. The bike retains its familiar muscular design but adds a new colour TFT instrument cluster and advanced tech. Bajaj built this for riders who want sporty performance without spending too much.
A 99.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the bike, producing 25.5 PS power and 18.74 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The new 5-inch TFT display supports Google Maps mirroring, ride modes, traction control, and ride-by-wire technology. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1.60 lakh.
Bajaj Pulsar
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT costs significantly less than the KTM Duke 200. The Bajaj bike sells for about Rs 1.60 lakh, while the KTM bike costs around Rs 2.07 lakh. The KTM demands a premium of roughly Rs 47,000 over the Pulsar. The Pulsar NS200 offers excellent value for money for buyers who want high performance and modern tech on a budget.
It packs a colour TFT display, Google Maps mirroring, traction control, ride modes, and a quickshifter. The KTM Duke 200 also gets a premium TFT display, Bluetooth, traction control, and ride-by-wire. The Pulsar gives you extra ride modes, while the KTM focuses heavily on its premium chassis and handling.
Bajaj Pulsar
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