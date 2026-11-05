The NS200 TFT is one of the most anticipated 2026 upgrades in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup. The bike retains its familiar muscular design but adds a new colour TFT instrument cluster and advanced tech. Bajaj built this for riders who want sporty performance without spending too much.

A 99.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the bike, producing 25.5 PS power and 18.74 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The new 5-inch TFT display supports Google Maps mirroring, ride modes, traction control, and ride-by-wire technology. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1.60 lakh.