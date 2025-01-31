Best CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh you can buy in 2025

With rising petrol and diesel prices, the demand for CNG cars is increasing in India. Let's explore the best CNG cars available under Rs 9 Lakh.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

Best CNG Cars Under ₹9 Lakh

With rising fuel prices, CNG cars are in demand. They offer better mileage and lower running costs. Let's look at three top CNG cars under Rs 9 Lakh.

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

The Maruti Fronx Sigma CNG has a 1197cc engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. It offers a mileage of 28.51 km/kg and is priced at Rs 8.46 Lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch, a micro-SUV with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, offers a mileage of 26.99 km/kg. It's priced at Rs 7.23 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter S CNG

The Hyundai Exter, a spacious crossover SUV, offers a mileage of 27.1 km/kg and is priced at Rs 8.43 Lakh (ex-showroom).

