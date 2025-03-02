Bajaj GoGo electric auto unveiled: 251km range, innovative features and dual models

Bajaj launches the GoGo electric auto, boasting the longest range in India. Available in passenger and cargo models, it aims to revolutionize the 3-wheeler segment with features like a 251km range and multiple drive modes.

The demand for 3-wheeler vehicles is growing very fast in the country. Especially, electric autos have come to create a new revolution. Large companies, small companies, and startups in the country are using it together. In that way, Bajaj has launched the new GoGo electric auto in the market. The company has released GoGo as the longest-running electric auto in the Indian market. The company has released the vehicle under the new name Bajaj GoGo. Under this name, electric autos will come in 2 types: passenger and cargo.

Samardeep Subandh, President of Bajaj Auto's Intra City Business Unit, says that the launch of the all-electric three-wheeler in the Bajaj GoGo series will create new rules for this segment. With a range of up to 251 kilometers, first-in-segment features, Bajaj's reliability, and service, Bajaj GoGo will be a good solution for customers who want to increase revenue and reduce downtime and repair troubles, the company assures.

Initially, the P4P5009 and P7012 models have been launched in the market. Its ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 3,26,797 to Rs 3,83,004. You can book this at Bajaj Auto dealerships. The Bajaj GoGo P7012, which is at the top of the performance range, has a motor that produces 7.7 bhp of power and 36 Nm of peak torque. The P7012 only has a 12 kWh battery pack. This variant will get a mileage of up to 251 kilometers. It also has drive modes like Eco, Power, Climb, and Park Assist. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm, a top speed of 50 kmph, and a gradeability of 27.8%.

Two-speed automated transmission, auto hazard, anti-roll detection, powerful LED lights, and hill hold assist are all special features of the Bajaj GoGo auto. Bajaj says that they can further strengthen themselves in the electric three-wheeler segment through this brand. Bajaj GoGo is available in three variants: P5009, P5012, and P7012. In this variant, P refers to the passenger variant. 09 and 12 both refer to 9 kWh and 12 kWh battery capacity. That is, the P5009 has a 9 kWh battery, and the P7012 has a 12 kWh battery. If the battery is larger, the range will increase.

For customers who want even more features, a premium tech pack with remote immobilization, reverse assist, and many more new features is available. The electric three-wheeler segment in India has grown by 30% in the last 3 years. This has happened because the government has launched more schemes and the maintenance cost of e-vehicles is low. Bajaj Auto is said to have grown into one of the top 2 companies in electric three-wheelers in the first year itself in the current e-auto series.

