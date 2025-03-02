Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more

Most drivers now prefer to use electric vehicles to get rid of expensive fuel usage. Bajaj has introduced the Chetak 3202 scooter to meet the needs of such people.

Bajaj Chetak 3202: Many companies are selling electric scooters in the market today, but the name Bajaj Chetak 3202 is enough! Bajaj has become another name for trust in the automotive sector. And their new Chetak 3202 electric scooter is here. The news is that you can make it yours by paying just Rs 13,000 as an advance! Is this true? Let's find out about the financing plan and other features of this scooter. Let's also do a fact check!

Best Electric Scooter

Why is this so special? Although there are many electric scooters on the market, the Bajaj Chetak 3202 rules people's hearts for its great looks and advanced features. If we talk about its price, you will get this scooter in the Indian market at an initial ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh. Its top model is a bit more expensive, around Rs 1.20 lakh. Also Read | Jio Electric Bicycle Launch Details: Check features, battery, range and price

Scooter Suitable for Long Journeys

Bajaj Chetak 3202 EMI Plan: Available for Rs 13,000? Don't worry if your budget is a little low! You can use the financing plan. The company says you can take it home by paying just Rs 13,000. For the remaining amount, you will get a loan from the bank. A 9.7% interest will be charged on it, and you can repay it in 3 years. You only have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,853 every month for the next 36 months. Fact Check: We checked on the Bajaj Motors website and some financial websites, and this plan is accurate. The down payment starts at Rs 13,000, and the EMI and interest rate depend on your loan amount and bank rules. But yes, there is a low payment option! For more details, contact your nearest Bajaj dealer.

Bajaj Electric Scooter

Bajaj Chetak 3202 Performance: How is the ride? Now, let's talk about the performance of this scooter. Bajaj has made the Chetak 3202 stylish and offers modern features. In this, you get a 3.2 kWh lithium battery with a 4.2 kW power electric motor. The company claims that this scooter can run up to 137 km on a single full charge. This range is very suitable for getting around the city and for daily tasks! Also Read | Maruti Vitara EV coming soon? Check its interior, exterior, range and more

Bajaj Scooter

Should you buy the Bajaj Chetak 3202? If you are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, affordable electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak 3202 is a good choice. Low down payment and easy EMI plans make it even more attractive. But, before buying, take a test drive and get full details of the financing plans from the dealer. Don't let this opportunity slip! Learn more about the Bajaj Chetak 3202 today and make your electric scooter dream come true!

Latest Videos