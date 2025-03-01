Jio Electric Bicycle Launch Details: Check features, battery, range and price

Jio, which revolutionized the telecommunications sector, is now dominating all sectors. There is no sector without the Jio brand, from clothing to petrol. In this situation, information indicates that Jio is also planning to enter the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to enter the electric vehicle manufacturing sector. It is expected to launch the Jio electric cycle by the end of this year. This e-bike is said to be very useful for daily commutes. However, Reliance has not made any official announcement regarding this. But, some features and price details are going viral on social media.

budget 2025
article_image2

Jio Electric Cycle

The Jio electric cycle is likely to be launched with high mileage. This cycle may go up to 400 kilometers. Moreover, this cycle is likely to be given a removable battery with smooth acceleration for a ride.

article_image3

Jio Cycle Features

Similarly, it is likely to have LED light, digital instrument cluster, GPS, Bluetooth, and connectivity.

